Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,250,318 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Novartis worth $202,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 53.7% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after purchasing an additional 666,104 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Novartis by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 371,590 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $32,003,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 31.7% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,436,000 after acquiring an additional 267,490 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.15. The stock had a trading volume of 664,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

