Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of HDFC Bank worth $167,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,709,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

