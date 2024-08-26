Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $716,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $276.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,183. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.67.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

