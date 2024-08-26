Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $778.28 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,748,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $778,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

