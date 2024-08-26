Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,165,524 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.19% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $431,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310,161 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $187,403,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,844,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,855,000 after purchasing an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.22. 2,229,245 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.