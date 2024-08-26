Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Owens Corning worth $169,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.41. 609,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.11. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

