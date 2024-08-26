Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,700 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $645,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock traded down $4.05 on Monday, hitting $479.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,102. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $427.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.82. Ferrari has a one year low of $285.02 and a one year high of $484.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

