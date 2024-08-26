Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 55,124 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $175,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $18,861,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.34. 1,783,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,164. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

