Bank of Stockton Makes New $410,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ventas by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $3,560,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,863 shares of company stock worth $3,682,554. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Ventas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $59.58. 1,879,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,822. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.