Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,056 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after buying an additional 433,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:THC opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.63. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $165.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 8,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,865 shares of company stock worth $19,186,587 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

