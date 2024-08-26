Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $803,000 Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,286,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 148,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of FEZ stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.54. 561,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

