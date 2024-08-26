Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 38,371 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,522,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ORLY traded down $11.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,116.57. The company had a trading volume of 256,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,621. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,078.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,062.54.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $56,518,687. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.