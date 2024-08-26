Barclays Lowers NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $82.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,318. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase has a 52-week low of $80.63 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. NetEase’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after buying an additional 1,315,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $103,658,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 804.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after buying an additional 704,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,354,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

