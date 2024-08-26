Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 622 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 223.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.