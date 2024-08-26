Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYH opened at $65.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $65.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

