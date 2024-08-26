Beacon Capital Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $402,000.

Shares of BILZ opened at $101.06 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

