Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $90.56. 7,369,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,574,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

