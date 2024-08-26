Beacon Capital Management LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXQ. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXQ opened at $41.22 on Friday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.