Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Up to $84.70

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $84.70, but opened at $86.99. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $86.99, with a volume of 408 shares.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.