Benchmark Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.95. 58,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,133. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.59% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

