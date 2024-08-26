Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.40.

NYSE BERY opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,942,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,021 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,330,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170,317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,365,000 after buying an additional 807,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,282,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,191,000 after buying an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

