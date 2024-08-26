BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $346.0 million-$351.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.0 million. BILL also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.360-1.610 EPS.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BILL from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.71.

NYSE:BILL opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -59.92 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

