Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Raised by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.00. 1,127,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,466. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $270.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.20.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

