Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s current price.

BDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.04. The company had a trading volume of 62,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.68. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.20. The company has a market cap of C$601.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of C$95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4201331 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$199,400.00. In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$199,400.00. Also, Director Steve Stein sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$59,023.60. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,134,170 in the last three months. 23.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

