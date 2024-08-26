Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.98 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 240,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 546,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Blencowe Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.21 million, a PE ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.88.

About Blencowe Resources

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

