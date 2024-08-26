Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock Sells 32,159 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $1,573,539.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $761,227.20.

Blue Bird Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLBD stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $49.33. 164,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,407. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Blue Bird by 43.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

