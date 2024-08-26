Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several research firms have commented on OBDC. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

