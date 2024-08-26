BNB (BNB) Market Capitalization Tops $80.89 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, BNB has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $554.28 or 0.00872367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $80.89 billion and approximately $1.77 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,935,299 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,935,357.12722293. The last known price of BNB is 572.5429756 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2218 active market(s) with $1,652,184,650.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.