Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$85.00 and last traded at C$85.00, with a volume of 544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$84.75.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

