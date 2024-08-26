BOOK OF MEME (BOME) One Day Trading Volume Tops $126.78 Million

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a total market capitalization of $521.64 million and $126.78 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,769,128 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,769,328.39867. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00779406 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $182,759,922.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

