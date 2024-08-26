Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,241,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.66. 461,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.26 and a 200 day moving average of $243.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $257.01.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

