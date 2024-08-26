Boyd Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,072 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 5.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after buying an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after buying an additional 173,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after buying an additional 187,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.42. 788,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.