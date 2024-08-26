Boyd Wealth Management LLC Sells 402 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.48 on Friday, hitting $233.35. 695,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,677. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

