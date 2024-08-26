BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.80

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 18813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

BTSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTSG. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $1,630,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $9,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $54,638,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

