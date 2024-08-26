Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,901,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 530,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 501,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.