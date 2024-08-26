Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.54. 1,041,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3086 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

