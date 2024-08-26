Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Price Performance

TCW Transform Systems ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.54. 4,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a market cap of $123.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Increases Dividend

TCW Transform Systems ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from TCW Transform Systems ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

