Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $127,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after buying an additional 420,053 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,386,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,546. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.21.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

