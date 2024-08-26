Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,885. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

