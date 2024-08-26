Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes $172,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,322,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,882,000 after buying an additional 103,494 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,571,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS EFV traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $56.65. 842,863 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

