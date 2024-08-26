Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $233.14

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $202.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.03.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

