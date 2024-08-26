Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $21.00

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie dropped their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $796.40 million, a PE ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,759.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,759.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $1,412,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 87,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,073.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

