Brokerages Set Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Target Price at $65.56

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

RDDT stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09. Reddit has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reddit will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,042,990.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,042,990.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $790,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,933.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,519.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Reddit during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Scientech Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reddit by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 742,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,145 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Reddit by 117.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after buying an additional 457,588 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

