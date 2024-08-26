Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Target Price at C$17.17

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$15.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.99. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.87 and a one year high of C$15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

