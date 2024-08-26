Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price at $43.50

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $685,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $42,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.