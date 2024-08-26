Buckle (NYSE:BKE) PT Lowered to $31.00

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,985. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In related news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $991,321.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Buckle news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $36,297.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,949,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,622,407.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,828,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Buckle by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 87,690 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

