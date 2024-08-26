C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 70.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 604,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,681. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Get Our Latest Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.