Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 113.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $439,988,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,583,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $17,805,844. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.90. 1,153,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.52. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $227.05 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

