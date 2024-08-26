Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

NU traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.42. 29,365,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,870,686. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

View Our Latest Report on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.