Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 4,177 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.45. 4,583,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $108.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

